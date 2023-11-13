Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $101,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $64.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

