Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $188,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

