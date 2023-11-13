Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 601 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $244.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

