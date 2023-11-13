Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $133.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.45.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

