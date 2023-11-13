Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.88 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

