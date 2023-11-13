Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 534 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.