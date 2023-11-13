Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 6,477 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

