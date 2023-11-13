Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Buys 15,825 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain acquired 15,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,272.75 ($5,274.35).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 2nd, Thomas Spain sold 11,790 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £3,065.40 ($3,783.98).

On Monday, October 30th, Thomas Spain sold 50,096 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £13,024.96 ($16,078.21).

On Friday, October 27th, Thomas Spain acquired 48,716 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,666.16 ($15,635.30).

On Tuesday, October 24th, Thomas Spain sold 70,618 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £18,360.68 ($22,664.71).

On Thursday, September 28th, Thomas Spain bought 36,424 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,470.24 ($11,690.21).

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Spain sold 1,514,050 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £423,934 ($523,310.70).

On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Spain purchased 170,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($60,856.68).

On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Spain sold 23,672 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36), for a total transaction of £6,864.88 ($8,474.11).

On Wednesday, September 6th, Thomas Spain sold 75,797 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £23,497.07 ($29,005.15).

Staffline Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.15 ($0.56). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.