State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of State Street worth $26,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in State Street by 85.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 234.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

