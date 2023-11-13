Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $306.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $306.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,718. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $289.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.24 and a 200-day moving average of $306.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.