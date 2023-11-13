Stifel Nicolaus Increases New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $46.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NFE stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.68. 252,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,890. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,706,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 27.1% during the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 291,974 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

