Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Shares of EFX opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$754.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

