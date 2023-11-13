StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.16. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
