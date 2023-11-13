StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.16. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Comstock by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock by 609.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

