StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OESX

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

OESX opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.