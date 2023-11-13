StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TRX
TRX Gold Stock Down 4.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.