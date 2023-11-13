StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

