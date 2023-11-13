Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 31.8% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.13 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.91 or 1.00090805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00014761 USD and is down -19.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

