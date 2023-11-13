Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Illinois Tool Works worth $275,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $232.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

