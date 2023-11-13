Swiss National Bank Has $283.52 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,619,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 512,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Enbridge worth $283,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,142,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $33.40 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

