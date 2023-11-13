Swiss National Bank Sells 90,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $227,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

HCA opened at $232.82 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

