Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $279,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after acquiring an additional 161,642 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $798.94 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $820.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

