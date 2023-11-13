TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of ASML worth $198,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 277,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

ASML Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $10.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $650.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $606.48 and a 200-day moving average of $661.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

