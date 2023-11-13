TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $388,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $207,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319,440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 687.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 278,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $32,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

