TD Asset Management Inc Has $473.70 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 746,789 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $473,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 831,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 277,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Fortis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 373,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Fortis by 11.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,888 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

