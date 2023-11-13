TD Asset Management Inc Has $825.12 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,096,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 195,902 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 2.16% of Suncor Energy worth $825,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

