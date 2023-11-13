TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.49% of KLA worth $327,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $7.51 on Monday, reaching $526.74. 98,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,887. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $476.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $536.14.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

