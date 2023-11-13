TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 75,366 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,366 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $867,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.9% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $581.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.15. The firm has a market cap of $551.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

