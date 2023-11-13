TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,802,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 130,708 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $250,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,095,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.35. 148,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

