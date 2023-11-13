TD Asset Management Inc Sells 245,996 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,241,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 1.7% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,468,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

