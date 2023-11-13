TD Asset Management Inc Sells 35,531 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,844,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.19% of BCE worth $495,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,572,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,797,000 after buying an additional 239,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BCE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.40. 85,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.01%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

