TD Asset Management Inc Sells 491,228 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 491,228 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $319,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,939,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,365 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 214,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 20.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NKE stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.80. 619,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

