TD Asset Management Inc Sells 71,103 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,103 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Intuit worth $232,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $527.78. 54,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $520.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.96. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.94 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

