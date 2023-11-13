TD Securities Cuts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$9.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DNTL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, dentalcorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.06.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNTL
dentalcorp Price Performance
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than dentalcorp
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.