Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.91.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Teck Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teck Resources by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.