Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for GAP (NYSE:GPS)

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

GPS opened at $13.48 on Monday. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,768 shares of company stock valued at $382,237 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in GAP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GAP by 8.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GAP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

