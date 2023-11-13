Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $148.36 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $164.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.