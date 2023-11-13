Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.96 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $482.16 million and $51.96 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002103 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002019 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,830,472,544,558 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,598,519,854 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.