Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

