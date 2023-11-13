Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Buys Shares of 1,292 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $150.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

