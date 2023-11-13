Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $281,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

