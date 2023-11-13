Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.06 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

