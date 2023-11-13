Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $91.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

