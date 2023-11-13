Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases New Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SHAK opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,376.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

