Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases New Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE SHAK opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,376.09 and a beta of 1.73.
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
