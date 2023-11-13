Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.19 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

