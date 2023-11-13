Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $145.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

