Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

