Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

