Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis Trading Down 1.6 %

PLD opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

