Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 196 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.57.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.24 and a 200-day moving average of $306.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

