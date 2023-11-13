Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

DE stock opened at $370.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.38. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

