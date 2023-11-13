Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,209,979 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $211,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.97. 698,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

